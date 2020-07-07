North Myrtle Beach leaders to hold emergency meeting on state of emergency extension

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council announced it will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss extending the city’s state of emergency and emergency ordinance.
The city first declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in March when cases started to appear in South Carolina and in Horry County, then extended it again in May. It is now set to expire on July 12 unless the city council extends.
The state of emergency authorizes the city manager to take any necessary steps to protect the health and livelihood of people in North Myrtle Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the situation warrants, some of those steps could include canceling or postponing events or temporarily closing certain city facilities.
If the city council votes to extend the state of emergency then it will last for 60 days, unless leaders rescind it earlier.
The state of emergency is just one step the city has taken to help protect the community and visitors.
Last week, North Myrtle Beach became the first municipality along the Grand Strand to require people to wear masks in certain businesses, such as grocery stories and restaurants.
City officials said that businesses have seen an increase in people wearing face masks since the ordinance went into effect.
