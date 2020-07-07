MUSC Health designing new hospital in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new hospital is coming to the Pee Dee, MUSC Health announced Tuesday.
MUSC Health is designing the facility in the Williamsburg/Lake City area with a targeted opening date of January 2023, according to a press release.
Officials say the new facility, which will become part of the MUSC Health Florence Division, is being built to replace two existing hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City, respectively.
According to the release, the facility will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth.
“We are pleased to see this project advancing and are grateful to the Heath family for the ability to use their property to construct a facility that will serve our community well into the future,” said Scotty Campbell, chair of the board for Lake City Community Hospital.
