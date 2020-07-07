Mount Olive AME Church in Myrtle Beach hosts free COVID-19 testing event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of free COVID-19 tests are available Tuesday thanks to Mount Olive AME Church in Myrtle Beach and Careteam Plus out of Conway.
Bennie Swans, Mount Olive AME Church social action chairman, said they have about 300 oral swab tests available for Tuesday’s event.
Swans added it’s both drive-thru and walk-up, and it’s scheduled to go until noon or while supplies last.
While these tests are free and open to anyone, Swans said there’s one group in particular they’re wanting to come out to the event.
“We will turn nobody away,” Swans said. “But we want to make sure we encourage our faith communities to get on board and let’s whip this thing, and we can whip it with testing, distance and masks.”
It’s being administered by Careteam, which is a family health and specialty care location out of the Conway area.
Swans said you’ll need to have a driver’s license or another form of identification with you.
“Bring you. Bring you and prayer,” Swans said. “Together we can make things change and that’s what it’s all about, working together.”
Mount Olive AME Church is located at 108 Carver Street in Myrtle Beach.
There are other free COVID-19 testing events happening for the rest of this month.
