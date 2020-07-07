Mint Hill nurse returns home after 103-day deployment in NYC

“We would put a sheet over, cover that body and pull a curtain. But sometimes it would stay for hours before the morgue could get there to pick them up,” Nash said “And as you’re taking this patient to a different unit … them seeing a patient pass them who is deceased who has been bagged, and them asking you ‘Hey, is that going to be me? Am I going to make it out here alive’ and there is nothing you can tell them.”