Marion City Council unanimously approves face mask resolution

Marion City Council unanimously approves face mask resolution
Fabric mask generic (Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | July 7, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 12:55 PM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion City Council has approved a face mask resolution.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, was voted on during a special called meeting Monday.

“While the Mayor and City Council are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, they also ask for people to continue practicing social distancing,” the city of Marion said in a Facebook post.

A full copy of the resolution was not immediately available.

The next Marion City Council meeting is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.