Marion City Council unanimously approves face mask resolution

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion City Council has approved a face mask resolution.
The resolution, which passed unanimously, was voted on during a special called meeting Monday.
“While the Mayor and City Council are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, they also ask for people to continue practicing social distancing,” the city of Marion said in a Facebook post.
A full copy of the resolution was not immediately available.
The next Marion City Council meeting is scheduled for July 14.
