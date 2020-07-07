Loris man wanted in connection to alleged drug trafficking operation arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to an alleged Horry County drug trafficking operation has been arrested.
Online records show Timothy Mondale Long, 38, of Loris, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Long’s charges are not yet listed.
Last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of 23 people in Operation Broken Branch, which targets violent crime in Myrtle Beach and throughout Horry County.
The case was investigated by several agencies including the FBI, SLED, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department.
The affidavit states that the drug trafficking organization was “involved in the distribution of heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, fentanyl and opioid pills.” It adds that the organization had several sources of supply, mid-level distributors and street-level distributors and facilitators.
Investigators said they not only seized a substantial amount of drugs, but they also recovered more than a dozen firearms, bulk ammunition and more than $180,000 in suspected drug money.
With Long’s arrest, two suspects remain at large for their alleged roles in the drug ring: Tyshon Lamont Clifton, 20, of Loris, Lateice Laneice Griffin, 28, of Longwood, North Carolina.
