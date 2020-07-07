Loris’ FY21 budget has no room for raises as the city searches for new administrator

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
The City of Loris has started advertising for a new administrator.
When the new person is hired for the job, they will not have quite as many duties as past administrators. That is because Loris City Council plans to hire another person to do clerk and treasurer work -- something interim administrator Dennis Drozdak did during most of his tenure with the city.
He was assigned those tasks after the departure of Kenya Wright in January.
Drozdak who was hired as the city’s administrator in August 2019, resigned from the position June 30. Council passed a resolution during Monday’s meeting thanking him for his service.
The resolution notes during his time with the city, Drozdak’s accomplishments included helping to bring baseball and softball tournaments to Loris, helping create a new Christmas light experience, and helping to establish the Loris Arts and Film Commission.
