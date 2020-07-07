LIST: Local restaurants displaying Palmetto Priority seal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several local restaurants are displaying their Palmetto Priority seal, signifying the establishment is following federal and state health regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are the restaurants that currently have a Palmetto Priority seal:
- Logan’s Roadhouse - 4511 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, and 1136 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach
- Red Lobster - 10000 Highway 17 North, Myrtle Beach
- Mr. Fish - 6401 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
If you see a restaurant with the decal, send the name of the restaurant and a picture of the decal to news@wmbfnews.com, or to the WMBF Facebook page.
