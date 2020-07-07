LIST: Local restaurants displaying Palmetto Priority seal

Several local restaurants are displaying their Palmetto Priority seal, signifying the establishment is following federal and state health regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Provied)
By WMBF News Staff | July 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 10:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several local restaurants are displaying their Palmetto Priority seal, signifying the establishment is following federal and state health regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the restaurants that currently have a Palmetto Priority seal:

  • Logan’s Roadhouse - 4511 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, and 1136 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach
  • Red Lobster - 10000 Highway 17 North, Myrtle Beach
  • Mr. Fish - 6401 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

If you see a restaurant with the decal, send the name of the restaurant and a picture of the decal to news@wmbfnews.com, or to the WMBF Facebook page.

