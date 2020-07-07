Lake City address racial incident at BP gas station involving mother, son

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City officials are addressing an incident at a BP gas station where a racial slur was said to a mother and son over the weekend.
The city said an employee at the gas station used the racial slur over the weekend. Officials did not elaborate on what was said to the mother and son.
Following the incident, the mother, son and station owner met to discuss the matter, where the owner took accountability for the employee’s actions.
“The family and owner have worked diligently to reach understanding and move forward,” Lake City posted on its Facebook page. “The City commends all parties involved as it takes great courage, maturity and character to work through hurt, disappointment, injury and insult.”
The employee was removed from the station and disciplined. The BP station owner also said he is presenting a donation of Chrome books to students in need.
City of Lake City will also be developing workshops and other diversity training with other businesses to keep the conversations going about the issue of race that has been happening across the nation.
“We as a community are blessed and grateful to begin the conversation and work toward reconciliation and move our community forward together,” the city said in its Facebook post.
