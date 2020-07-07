Kroger gets FDA approval for at-home coronavirus test kits

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An at-home coronavirus test collection kit from Kroger Health received emergency use authorization by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company announced.
The kit will be available to frontline associates across the company based on medical need beginning this week.
Kroger Health announced they plan to expand the availability of the home collection kits to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks, with a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of our associates and our customers has remained our top priority,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health said in a news release. “Kroger Heath remains committed to helping people live healthier lives through our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers.
Patients will be provided access to a website where they will answer screening questions, and if they qualify, a healthcare professional will issue a prescription and the home collection kit is shipped to their home within 24 to 48 hours.
The home collection kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials for return shipment of the sample to the laboratory.
The patient will then overnight ship their sample to the laboratory for processing, which on average will take 24-48 hours.
The kit will be available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.
Additional states will be added in the coming weeks, the company said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.