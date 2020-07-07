Horry County police investigate shooting that left one person hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after one person was hurt in a shooting in Horry County, police confirmed.
Horry County police officers were called to the shooting Tuesday afternoon near Freemont Road in the Longs area.
One person was hurt and taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area at this time while they investigate.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the community.
