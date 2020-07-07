Florence leaders ask for community input on city’s 10-year plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence leaders want to hear from the community on what they would like to see done in the city over the next 10 years.
The city rewrites its comprehensive plan every 10 years, and usually, leaders host a series of public town halls. But due to the coronavirus, leaders had to change the way that residents submit their input.
CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY | Florence 10 Year Comprehensive Plan
The city has created a survey that will take the community only a few minutes to complete but will help leaders plan out changes for the next 10 years.
Planning Director Jerry Dudley said the survey gives the city the ability to see what residents feel are most important, such as roads, housing and parks.
Dudley said they have several projects already going forward including a mixed-use development across from the city center, which will have a new hotel, apartments, dining and retail space.
He added that they’ve put a lot into downtown Florence over the last 10 years and hope in the next 10, they can expand development across the city.
“We would like to see that rollout past our 100 blocks of downtown into our Irby Street corridor, our Palmetto Street corridor, as well as our shopping and dining district near the mall and hotel areas and improve connectivity between those two areas,” Dudley said.
Leaders plan to keep the survey online through the end of July.
