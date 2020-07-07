FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours likely at times today

As you step out the door, it’s another warm and muggy one. The tropical moisture will not shy away from the humidity, despite cooler high temperatures today. We will be under mostly cloudy skies as the low moves across the LowCountry and into our area later today and into Wednesday. In return, rain chances will rapidly increase throughout the forecast. Many of you have already seen showers and storms early this morning and the coverage of these storms will only increase at times throughout the day.