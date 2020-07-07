FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours likely at times today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is bringing tropical moisture to our area today, increasing the showers and storms over the next few days with locally heavy rain at times.
As you step out the door, it’s another warm and muggy one. The tropical moisture will not shy away from the humidity, despite cooler high temperatures today. We will be under mostly cloudy skies as the low moves across the LowCountry and into our area later today and into Wednesday. In return, rain chances will rapidly increase throughout the forecast. Many of you have already seen showers and storms early this morning and the coverage of these storms will only increase at times throughout the day.
There’s no distinct timing on when downpours will be possible. It does not take much for rain chances to quickly get going with the amount of moisture in our area. That is why from daybreak to the evening hours, you will see rain chances ranging from 60-80% today on your First Alert Weather App.
That pesky low pressure system will continue to keep the rain in the forecast on Wednesday and once again, some of the rain could be heavy at times. Models like the idea of that low pressure eventually trying to become a weak tropical system IF it moves back over the warm water just off shore. Of course, the best chances for that look to be as it moves away from us and to the northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday.
Rain totals will range from 1-2″ with local spots of 3+” certainly possible. We will see our rain chances drop to 20-40% through the weekend with sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures.
