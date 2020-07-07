Education on masks mandates remains priority along Grand Strand; no citations issued

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Since emergency mask ordinances went into effect in multiple cities and counties across the Grand Strand, no citations have been handed out to those who don’t comply.
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said that emergency dispatch received two mask-related calls this weekend. But she emphasized that public education and health continue to be the main focus at this point.
In North Myrtle Beach, which was the first municipality along the Grand Strand to put a mask mandate in effect, no tickets or warnings have been issued.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said that there have been many in-person and phone conversations with businesses and individuals about the mask ordinance, the desire for compliance, the perceived health benefits and the economy.
He added that there are some who hate the ordinance and believe it’s unconstitutional while others love it and believe it should be stricter.
But despite the number of phone calls, he said that some businesses have told city leaders that more people are wearing masks now than they did before the ordinance went into effect.
“Bottom line – by being first out of the gate with a face-coverings ordinance in Horry County, the NMB City Council caught the public’s attention and ignited a robust discussion about the merits of face-coverings in general. This has definitely raised awareness and a level of cooperation. We are working to build on that,” Dowling stated in an email.
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News on Monday that over the weekend the city and department received more than 50 calls from people asking questions about the ordinance and needing clarifications. They added that there were seven calls for service in regards to mask-wearing, but no citations were given.
