Dillon County Coroner’s Office investigating body found in burned car

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burned car in Dillon County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol could only say that the burned car was found along a dirt road that comes out of North Carolina and into Dillon County.
He added that the Dillon County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Lee said that the highway patrol is waiting on the report from the coroner’s office to determine if troopers will take over the investigation or if it will be handed over to the sheriff’s office.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he will be reaching back out to WMBF News on Tuesday with more information on the case.
