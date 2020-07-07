DHEC announces 934 new cases in S.C., 19 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated coronavirus case numbers on Tuesday.
DHEC reported 934 new confirmed, with 109 of those in Horry County. It’s the first time in weeks that the number of new cases is below 1,000 but it’s important to note that DHEC did not hold any pop-up testing events on Saturday or Sunday because of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The current timeframe for providing results to healthcare providers is 24-48 hours.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (15), Anderson (21), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (34), Calhoun (2), Charleston (82), Cherokee (15), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (5), Colleton (16), Darlington (6), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (11), Georgetown (22), Greenville (55), Greenwood (4), Hampton (1), Horry (109), Jasper (20), Kershaw (11), Lancaster (2), Laurens (17), Lee (1), Lexington (53), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (25), Oconee (15), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (5), Richland (80), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (51), Sumter (35), Union (4), Williamsburg (3), York (30)
The agency also announced 19 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 838.
Seventeen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly patients from Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Greenville (3), Marion (1), and Richland (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged patients from Charleston (1) and Richland (1) counties.
DHEC reported that there are 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
