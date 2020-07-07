Coroner’s office identifies 27-year-old shot, killed in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in a weekend homicide investigation.
Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 27-year-old Jackie Johnson Jr. from Dillon died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 100 block of North 11th Avenue.
Police Chief David Lane said that no arrests have been made in the case, but his department is following several leads.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist the Dillon Police Department in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.