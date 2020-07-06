Surfside Beach Town Council to discuss possible face mask mandate Tuesday

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a possible face mask mandate.
The move comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
Several local municipalities recently enacted face mask ordinances, including in Myrtle Beach, Horry County, Georgetown, and Georgetown County.
Surfside Beach Town Council is discussing the matter via telephone at 1 p.m.
The public can listen in by dialing 1-877-568-4106 and using access code 982-191-805.
