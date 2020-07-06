Possible Bikefest cancelation, mask mandate on Atlantic Beach Town Council agenda

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two major issues are on the agenda for the Atlantic Beach Town Council’s Monday meeting: Bikefest and face masks.
The Atlantic Beach Bikefest is usually held Memorial Day weekend, but coronavirus concerns forced town leaders to move the major event to Labor Day weekend. It usually brings hundreds of thousands of bikers to the Grand Strand.
But with coronavirus numbers continuing to climb, leaders will be discussing whether Bikefest should just be canceled for 2020.
Town leaders will also discuss a possible mask mandate for the town, which neighbors North Myrtle Beach, that already passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in certain places.
The proposed ordinance in Atlantic Beach would require anyone entering a retail business, restaurant or government office to wear a face mask.
Exemptions from the ordinance include anyone who is unable to safely wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the mask without the assistance of others. And people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask are also exempt.
If a person doesn’t comply, they could be fined $25.
If Atlantic Beach Town Council approves of the ordinance it will go into effect at noon Tuesday and will last for 60 days unless it is terminated sooner.
