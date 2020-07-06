Pee Dee woman accused of smuggling drugs in to prisoners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Marion County woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into a state correctional facility.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 36-year-old Phyllis Omeka Warren of Marion worked for a private medical service contracted to work at Lee Correctional Institution.
Warrants show that on July 4, Warren, who was a nurse at Lee Correctional, had 28 grams of meth, 229 grams of marijuana and rolling papers found in her work bag.
Warren is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introducing contraband to a prison.
The state Department of Corrections says Warren “no longer works at any SCDC institution.”
