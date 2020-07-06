Myrtle Beach police respond to several calls regarding mask mandate; no citations issued

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and the police department were busy over the holiday weekend fielding calls about the new mask ordinance.
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor on Thursday of implementing an emergency ordinance that requires people to wear masks in certain places, such as grocery stores and restaurants.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said the city and police department received more than 50 calls over the weekend from people asking questions about the ordinance and needing clarification on certain rules.
Vest added that there were seven calls for service in regards to people not wearing masks, but no citations were given.
“As per the order, enforcement may result in education, up to and including civil infraction and other penalties, related to business operation,” Vest said.
He also said that the police department will be updating compliance checks throughout the week to keep the community informed about the current mask mandate.
