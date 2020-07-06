Marion County School District rewarded $3K grant to support summer literacy

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County School District has been rewarded a $3,000 grant to support summer literacy.
According to a press release from the school district, the grant comes from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. It is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.
“We’re excited about receiving the grant to support our virtual Summer Reading Camp by supplying students with independent reading books for summer reading in addition to continuing to focus on increasing students’ reading skills,” said Shalah Sweeney, academic officer of English Language Arts & Social Studies.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
