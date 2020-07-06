Man accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old in Horry County makes first court appearance

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old child in Galivants Ferry made his first court appearance on Monday.
Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, of Loris was arrested just after 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July by Robeson County deputies on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont.
He is charged with the murder in Carson Walker’s shooting death.
Horry County police said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Millpond Road. The shooting is still under investigation.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Moody appeared in court where he was appointed an attorney. He will have a hearing on August 6 to decide if he will be extradited to Horry County.
Moody is also charged with injury to property and resist, delay and obstructing an investigation in Robeson County.
He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
