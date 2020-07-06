Grandfather: Stray bullet killed DC boy grabbing phone charger

"He was just getting out of a car to go get a charger to charge his phone while he was going to a cookout, that's it," said Ayala, who is the chief of the Archangel Special Police, which operate in Washington, Maryland and Virginia. "And when he stepped out the car, the shots rang and he fell to the ground. The mother thought that he was ducking to not get hit and came to find out he had got shot."