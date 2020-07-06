Florence woman accused of bringing alcohol into state prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Florence woman is accused of trying to bring alcohol into a state correctional facility.
On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said 41-year-old Raishayna Brandice Mcclease of Florence is charged with introducing contraband into a prison and misconduct in office.
SCDC says Mcclease was a corrections officer at Turbeville Correctional Institute.
Arrest warrants claim that on July 1, she brought two clear bottles of alcohol disguised as bottles of water into the prison.
Mcclease was fired from her position at Turbeville Correctional Institute after her arrest, according to an SCDC press release.
