FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will bring showers and storms with locally heavy rain at times the next few days.
A low pressure system is centered inland over southern Georgia. The low is forecast to move northeastward, near the coast of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic during the next few days. No development is expected while the low remains over land, however some development will be possible if the system moves over water later this week. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to produce locally heavy rainfall during the next couple of days.
Showers will be possible at times tonight through daybreak on Tuesday. Temperatures will be very warm tonight with readings in the middle 70s.
Downpours will be possible at any point during the day on Tuesday with rain chances at 80%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy skies through the day will keep temperatures in the lower 80s. Rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches in some areas.
The area of low pressure will continue to keep rain in the forecast on Wednesday and once again, some of the rain could be heavy at times.
The area of low pressure may eventually try to become a weak tropical system if it moves back over the warm water just off shore. The chance of tropical development is currently around 40%.
Rainfall totals this week will average one to two inches with locally three to four inches in some spots.
Dryer and hotter weather will gradually return by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.