FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will continue to bring showers and storms with locally heavy rain at times through Thursday.
An area of low pressure located inland over northeastern Georgia continues to produce large areas of showers and heavy rain over portions of the southeastern U.S. and the Carolinas. The low is expected to move northeastward toward the coast of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states and some tropical development of this system is possible later this week if it moves over water. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to produce locally heavy rainfall at times.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible at times tonight through daybreak on Wednesday. Temperatures will be very warm tonight with readings in the lower to middle 70s.
Downpours will be possible at any point during the day on Wednesday with rain chances at 80%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy skies through the day will keep temperatures in the lower 80s. Rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches in some areas.
The area of low pressure will gradually start to pull away from the area Wednesday night and Thursday and may eventually try to become a weak tropical system if it moves back over the warm water just off shore. The chance of tropical development is currently around 40%.
Rainfall totals this week will average one to two inches with locally three to four inches in some spots.
Dryer and hotter weather will gradually return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Just a few showers and storms will be possible.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.