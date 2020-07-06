DHEC announces 1,505 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 189 in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new coronavirus cases on Monday in South Carolina.
DHEC reported 1,505 new confirmed cases across the state, with 189 of those in Horry County. It brings the total number of cases since the agency started tracking the virus to 46,247 cases.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (11), Aiken (9), Allendale (3), Anderson (21), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (53), Berkeley (82), Calhoun (1), Charleston (326), Cherokee (4), Chester (5), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (3), Colleton (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (8), Dorchester (85), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (32), Georgetown (15), Greenville (155), Greenwood (34), Hampton (1), Horry (189), Jasper (10), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (16), Laurens (18), Lee (2), Lexington (61), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), McCormick (5), Newberry (13), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (20), Richland (84), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (14), Union (14), Williamsburg (5), York (58)
The agency also announced six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 819 deaths.
Five of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly patients from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), and Dillon (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged patient from Horry County (1).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
