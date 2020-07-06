Deputies arrest man wanted in deadly Bennettsville shooting

Shyheim Quantel Dease (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 6, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 8:32 AM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Bennettsville is in custody, officials said.

According to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Shyheim Quantel Dease was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The deadly shooting happened Friday, July 3, on Hill Top Line.

Upon arriving, deputies found 40-year-old Anthony Antoine Douglas Smith, who was shot “numerous times,” officials said.

Smith later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

