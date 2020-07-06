Conway city leaders to discuss possible face mask ordinance Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway is expected to discuss a face mask ordinance during their virtual council meeting Monday.
On Thursday, Councilman William Goldfinch said he was still conflicted on the topic at that time. But the following day, Horry County passed a face mask ordinance. Since then, Goldfinch said he doesn’t find it necessary for the city of Conway to pass a separate one since they fall under the county.
Conway City Council hasn’t released the ordinance or guidelines of what a face mask requirement will look like, but they said it’s similar to those in other municipalities around the state.
For Goldfinch, he said he wonders if masks should be a requirement set by council members and added this is something he wishes South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster would mandate.
The reason being, according to Goldfinch, is the city of Conway has a long-standing tradition of following the governor’s executive orders and not going out on their own to “try to re-invent the wheel.”
Part of what Goldfinch is questioning is the legality of making masks a requirement.
“Honestly I’m disappointed in the top leadership that it hasn’t mandated such, and that would make it a lot easier for cities and counties who are grappling with this decision,” Goldfinch said.
Terry Bedell is the general manager at The Trestle right in the heart of Downtown Conway and said for them, they feel it’s a personal choice to wear a mask.
Bedell is simply not sure what kind of impact a mask requirement could have on their business.
“If people have to wear a mask, it might take away from our business,” Bedell said. “But then, like I said, I don’t know because I’m not pressed into that kind of a discussion with the customers. I try to keep it upbeat, we’re glad you’re here, what can we do to make you comfortable, that kind of thing. And I don’t react if they have a mask or if they don’t have a mask.”
Conway City Council meets virtually Monday starting at 4 p.m.
Be sure you have the WMBF News App downloaded on your phone for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.