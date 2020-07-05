PDRTA now requires face masks on public transit

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of a face mask proclamation going into effect in Florence, the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority announced masks are now be required for anyone using public transportation.
“PDRTA is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines established by the City of Florence,” PDRTA said in a statement. “The safety and health of our passengers and employees are our top priority.”
PDRTA defines face mask coverings as bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves and gaiters. Officials said while bus drivers will be able to provide masks, riders are encouraged to bring their own.
The proclamation, signed by Mayor Stephen Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. It requires all customers and staff to wear masks when inside retail or food service establishments in the city.
