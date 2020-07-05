Officials: One person injured after being hit by garbage truck in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is hurt after being hit by a garbage truck in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to an area near the Highway 501 bridge for an accident at 9:14 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area while first responders work.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene and is investigating the accident.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.