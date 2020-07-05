FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern returns, showers and storms likely

As we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday, that’s when we expect to have the better chance for widespread rain. Now, keep in mind there are still a lot of uncertainties with this forecast. Much of this will be dependent on the track and strength of an area of low pressure that will likely travel along and near the Carolinas. Just how close will be a determining factor for things like how much rain we’ll see and the strength of any sort of winds this storm could bring about.