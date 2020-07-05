FIRST ALERT: Unsettled pattern returns, showers and storms likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unsettled pattern of weather is expected to return this week. This will mean increasing rain chances as we head into this week with the potential as well for tropical development.
Tomorrow, we’re expecting the return of scattered showers and storms. While it won’t be a total washout, do be prepared for a 40% chance of rain. The majority of the rain will be taking place throughout tomorrow afternoon.
As we head into our Tuesday and Wednesday, that’s when we expect to have the better chance for widespread rain. Now, keep in mind there are still a lot of uncertainties with this forecast. Much of this will be dependent on the track and strength of an area of low pressure that will likely travel along and near the Carolinas. Just how close will be a determining factor for things like how much rain we’ll see and the strength of any sort of winds this storm could bring about.
Stay tuned for and be prepared for rain this week, but also be prepared for and evolving and changing forecast throughout the next several days.
