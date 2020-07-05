FIRST ALERT: Hot today, rain chances quickly return for new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second half of the weekend is a hot and humid one as we wrap up the holiday weekend. It’s a warm and muggy start for any morning plans and it will not change as we head into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
Feels like temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again today. If you’re headed to the beach, lather up in that sunscreen! It’s another day with an extremely high UV index.
As we look ahead into the new work week, we quickly turn unsettled with a low pressure system moving into the region for the early-middle portion of the week. The best chance for rain will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday where our attention will be focused on this low pressure system as it moves over/near the Carolinas either right on top of the land or even along the coast.
The track of this low pressure system will be key for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is watching this low pressure and gives it a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days. It certainly gains strength as it moves into the Atlantic but the million dollar question is, when does that happen?
Models are still trying to get a good grasp on when that could happen and like the idea of a strong low just to our northeast, just off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Once again, take this with a grain of salt. There is still plenty of data to look into and receive before this system moves into/near the Carolinas. A LOT will change!
Be sure to check out our latest updates regarding the chance for tropical development on the First Alert Weather App. Regardless of development or not, it will still bring plenty of rain, breezy winds and cloudy skies through the middle of the week. Dry air tries to work back in for Thursday and Friday but even then, we’ve kept the rain chances at 30-40% for now.
