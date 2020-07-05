DHEC: Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 150+ in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 1,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 1,463 new cases statewide, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717.
In Horry County, the state health agency confirmed 158 new cases; down from Saturday’s record-setting number of 358.
DHEC also reported eight additional confirmed deaths from the virus, including a middle-aged patient in Horry County.
The other deaths occurred in Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lancaster, Orangeburg and Spartanburg counties, respectively.
As of Sunday, 813 people have died from the virus according to DHEC.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (5), Aiken (20), Allendale (3), Anderson (16), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (49), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (2), Charleston (276), Cherokee (5), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (14), Darlington (8), Dillon (7), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (2), Florence (33), Georgetown (34), Greenville (168), Greenwood (27), Hampton (5), Horry (158), Jasper (8), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (8), Laurens (25), Lee (2), Lexington (71), Marion (14), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (12), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (36), Richland (116), Saluda (9), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (11), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (25)
DHEC also reported 8,831 more individuals were tested for the virus on Saturday, and the percent positive was 16.6%. 473,543 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
DHEC also said 1,251 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients who either have tested positive, or are under investigation for COVID-19.
State health officials are reminding residents and visitors of ways they can help slow the spread of the virus, including:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
