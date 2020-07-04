Police: One person in custody are firing weapon at Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is in custody after a firing a weapon at a Waffle House restaurant, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers received a call to the restaurant on North Kings Highway about someone firing a handgun after a disturbance in the parking lot at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Draquan Amond Gore, who left the area before officers arrived.
Officers and investigators later found Gore into custody at a different Waffle House restaurant, located on Frontage Road.
Several others were also detained, according to Vest. No injuries were reported.
Gore is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm within city limits.
