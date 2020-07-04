Mandatory mask petition started by South Carolina health care worker

“I have worked with some patients who are recovering from the virus and it is...it’s aggressive. They are struggling to regain cognitive function. They’re struggling to regain strength and endurance. And I feel like you know, it’s the simplest thing we can do to really prevent more people from getting it,” Ferree said. “So many people are concerned that, you know, their loved ones are going to get the virus. Or you know it’s really affecting our state. I just hope that lawmakers can take us seriously and realize how many people are concerned.”