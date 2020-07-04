Mandatory mask petition started by South Carolina health care worker

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - Some Upstate cities and counties are passing resolutions that recommend wearing a face covering while out in public, specifically for shopping at grocery stores and pharmacies. But resolutions are not requirements.
Kristin Ferree, an occupational therapist in Greenville County, created the petition after she wondered if other South Carolinians were worried about the health and safety of vulnerable senior citizens, like those she serves.
“I have worked with some patients who are recovering from the virus and it is...it’s aggressive. They are struggling to regain cognitive function. They’re struggling to regain strength and endurance. And I feel like you know, it’s the simplest thing we can do to really prevent more people from getting it,” Ferree said. “So many people are concerned that, you know, their loved ones are going to get the virus. Or you know it’s really affecting our state. I just hope that lawmakers can take us seriously and realize how many people are concerned.”
Learn more about the “Make Masks Mandatory in South Carolina” petition by clicking here
