FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Five forms over Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Tropical Depression Five was located near latitude 31.1 North, longitude 68.7 West on Saturday.
The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph.
A faster east-northeastward motion is expected by tonight, followed by further acceleration on Sunday.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move near or just northwest and north of Bermuda tonight and early Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little overall change in strength is likely, however, the system could become a tropical storm later today.
