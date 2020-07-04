FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid tomorrow, showers and storms return next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The second half of our weekend continues to look hot and humid as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 80s. Feels like temperatures will, once again, be well into the upper 90s and low 100s range as high humidity continues on Sunday. We’ll expect to stay mostly dry tomorrow as well, with only a 20% for a few hit or miss showers and storms.
As we look ahead into next week, it continues to appear to be quite unsettled with multiple round of rain possible. The best chances for rain will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 70% and 60% chance of rain possible. Otherwise, our shower and storm chances will continue through at least our Friday.
As the rain works in, we’ll get a small break from the heat with highs topping out in the low and middle 80s through early next week.
