FIRST ALERT: Brief tropical depression may form this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure about 600 miles southeast of the Grand Strand may briefly develop into a tropical depression this weekend.
According to the National Hurricane Center, a small area of low pressure located about 400 miles west-southwest of Bermuda is producing some shower and thunderstorm activity.
This system’s low-level circulation has become better defined during the past several hours, and a tropical depression could form later today or this evening while the system moves east-northeastward at about 15 mph.
By Sunday night, however, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for significant development to occur. The chance of tropical development is currently at 40%. This system will pose no threat to the US.
