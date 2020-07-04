Executive order: New Yorkers traveling to COVID-19 hot spots ineligible for sick leave

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An executive order in New York states that residents who travel to areas designated as coronavirus “hot spots” will not be eligible for a type of coronavirus-related sick leave.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently issued the order, which states those who voluntarily travel to areas with positive test rates higher than 10 per 100,000 residents will become ineligible.
Employers in New York are required to offer five days of paid sick leave to allow employees the chance to quarantine, should they or someone they know contract the virus.
Voluntary travel to both Carolinas falls under the policy. In South Carolina, the minimum amount of daily COVID-19 cases would have to be 514, based on data from the Census Bureau.
As of Saturday, South Carolina has reported over 1,000 new cases per day for the past 11 days, according to DHEC.
The minimum in North Carolina would have to be 1,049 new cases per day, but the state has seen numbers higher than that each day for the past week.
It also applies to international travel, such as countries designated as health risks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The executive order offers exemptions for essential travel, including employees traveling at their employer’s request.
The executive order expires on June 26.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.