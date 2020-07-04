EdVenture Children’s Museum to reopen July 14th

“Our top priority is to create the safest environment possible for our staff and visitors—ensuring the highest level of comfort for all who step through our doors,” said Lisa Hailey, President, and CEO of EdVenture. “We worked closely with our Health and Safety Advisory Council, other cultural organizations as well other children’s museums across the country to develop our new protocols and will continue to evaluate those to ensure we are following best practices and the recommendations of SC DHEC and the CDC.