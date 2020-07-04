DHEC: Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 300+ reported in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina saw another record day of COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reported 1,836 new confirmed cases of the virus, which is now the highest number in a single day.
Horry County also saw a record 358 new cases Saturday, the highest-single day number across the state.
South Carolina now has 43,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The latest numbers come after a week when face mask ordinances either passed or took effect across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
DHEC also reported 19 new deaths from the virus, including deaths in Horry, Florence and Georgetown Counties.
State health officials also said 1,190 hospital beds across the state are occupied by patients who either tested positive, or are under investigation for the virus. DHEC reports a 71.44% hospital bed utilization rate.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (2), Aiken (36), Anderson (19), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (37), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (5), Charleston (345), Cherokee (7), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (11), Darlington (15), Dillon (9), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (6), Florence (59), Georgetown (74), Greenville (199), Greenwood (5), Hampton (2), Horry (358), Jasper (2), Kershaw (18), Lancaster (23), Laurens (19), Lee (6), Lexington (38), Marion (28), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (4), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (26), Pickens (21), Richland (141), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (27), Union (3), Williamsburg (9), York (47)
DHEC also reminded residents and visitors to South Carolina of ways they can help slow the spread, including:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
