Deputies searching for suspect after fatal shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Marlboro County are searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call from Hill Top Line in Bennettsville on Friday after reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies found 40-year-old Anthony Antoine Douglas Smith, who was shot “numerous times,” according to officials.
Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for a later date.
Authorities later identified 26-year-old Shyheim Quantel Dease as the suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office said a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and authorities are continuing to search for him.
Deputies said Dease is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Dease or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (843) 479-5605.
