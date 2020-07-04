Coast RTA encourages COVID-19 safety measures, provides masks to riders

Story courtesy of our news partners at My Horry News
Coast RTA is encouraging riders in all of its vehicles to wear masks or face coverings after Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown all passed ordinances this week mandating the use of masks in certain public spaces, like retailers and personal services businesses.
Drivers will provide masks upon request.
“Coast RTA is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing and supporting our local municipalities and their ordinances requiring masks in public spaces,” said Coast General Manager Brian Piascik in a news release. “The safety and health of our drivers and passengers is our first priority.”
