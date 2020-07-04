CCU reduces staff as part of budget cuts amid pandemic

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some employees at Coastal Carolina University have lost their jobs as part of the university’s efforts to stabilize its budget, according to CCU’s Office of University Marketing and Communication.
CCU President David DeCenzo provided the following statement to WMBF News:
“While we know this measure represents a very necessary reduction in the University’s expenses, we clearly understand that, more than anything, these changes impact the people of CCU who, along with their families, will suffer the stresses of losing their jobs. We would never have anticipated Coastal Carolina University would experience such a tough period, but this global pandemic continues to impact our very way of life, and has certainly tested and challenged us like no other event in Coastal’s history.”
While President DeCenzo’s statement references the loss of jobs, CCU officials have not provided specific information as to how many people were affected.
Late last month, the school’s mandatory furlough plan was approved by the state.
According to the university’s Chief Communications Officer, Martha Hunn, these measures are the second part of a three-phase plan. DeCenzo communicated the plan to the campus on April 24, to stabilize the budget.
The second phase includes a reduction in payroll through furloughs and a “reduction in force”, according to an outline of the plan Hunn provided to WMBF News.
The final phase of the university’s budget plan is to “evaluate how to accommodate our actual enrollment numbers.”
CCU’s website lists the university’s employment at 1,436 full-time faculty and staff along with 1,288 student staff members.
Last year, 10,484 students were enrolled for the fall semester according to the university.
