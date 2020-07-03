U.S. senator retracts proposal to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as federal holiday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is retracting his initial proposal to replace the Columbus Day federal holiday with Juneteenth.
Johnson and fellow Oklahoma Republican, Sen. James Lankford, filed an amendment on July 1 for the replacement to protect taxpayers from funding an eleventh paid holiday for federal employees.
Federal employees are given ten paid holidays a year, and an additional holiday would cost taxpayers $600 million if Juneteenth was passed as a paid federal holiday.
Johnson added that while he values commemorating the emancipation of slaves, he objected to the carelessness of adding to the existing $26.1 trillion federal debt and more than 17 million Americans remain unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
