Tourists in Myrtle Beach for July 4th not concerned about rise in coronavirus cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tourists have arrived in the Grand Strand area for the Fourth of July holiday weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The case numbers in Horry County have climbed over the last several weeks, but many tourists aren’t concerned about the rise.
Around noon on Friday, the beach and boardwalk weren’t packed by any means, but they were also far from empty.
Devonte Sullivan, who is visiting from Cleveland, Ohio, said says he’s not worried about the recent rise in cases.
“You know, I’m here to have fun,” Sullivan said. “I’m here with my family. I’m here to have fun, regardless of corona or not.”
He added he is taking precautions.
“I’m washing my hands, keeping safe, staying six feet, but other than that, I’m just trying to get in the water and just be cool, man,” he said.
Matt Middaugh and Daphne Pavlik, who are also visiting the Grand Strand from Ohio, said they had to put a lot of thought into whether they would come down for their trip.
“We had up to a day to cancel our reservation, so it was kind of a thought in that week leading up, but then we just decided to go with it, and we’re happy we did,” Middaugh said.
Pavlik makes masks herself. She and her boyfriend said they wear them when inside.
They said they’re glad to hear Myrtle Beach passed a mask mandate Thursday. They’ve also noticed many people wearing masks while walking around.
“I’ve seen a lot of people taking precautions,” Pavlik said. “I mean even looking down the boardwalk, there’s a good amount of people who have been following the guidelines and following the rules pretty well.”
