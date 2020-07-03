Police: Carjacking in Myrtle Beach leads to chase, crash; 2 in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have two people in custody after they said a carjacking in Myrtle Beach led to a chase and crash in Horry County.
Officers said around 1 a.m. Friday, a victim arrived at the Caribbean Resort and was approached by two men who were following him.
The victim told police the men showed a gun and demanded the keys to his car. The two suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle. No one was hurt during the carjacking, police said.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department gave a description of the car to surrounding law enforcement partners, and Horry County police spotted the victim’s vehicle.
Horry County police said they were involved in a pursuit with the vehicle.
Myrtle Beach police said the chase ended when the vehicle was involved in a crash outside of Aynor. Both men were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their injuries.
Authorities said a gun believed to be used in the carjacking was recovered at the scene.
Police say the two suspects in custody are from Laurens, S.C. and Simpsonville, S.C.
They will be identified once they are formally charged in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.