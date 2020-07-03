Pelicans cancel ‘Seniors Last Swing’ softball game due to governor’s executive order

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had to make the difficult decision to cancel an event that honored 2020 graduates.
The ‘Seniors Last Swing’ softball game that was set for Tuesday will not go on as planned because under the governor’s existing executive order, spectator sports are not allowed.
Once the order allows for spectator sports to resume, then the Pelicans said they will work to reschedule the event.
“This is frustrating and disappointing, but our top priority is safety, and we are grateful for the support, understanding and cooperation from the coaches, players and parents,” the Pelicans posted on their social media.
High school baseball teams were able to get their games in last week during a double header.
People who purchased tickets for the softball game can email info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com with the subject line: Softball Game Tickets.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.